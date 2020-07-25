Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of down 9-10% yr/yr to $2.57-2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.Allegion also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 4.15-4.30 EPS.
Shares of Allegion stock opened at $101.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Allegion has a 1-year low of $77.37 and a 1-year high of $139.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.41 and a 200-day moving average of $108.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.18.
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $589.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.87 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegion will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Allegion Company Profile
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.
