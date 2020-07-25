Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of down 9-10% yr/yr to $2.57-2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.Allegion also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.15-4.30 EPS.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $101.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Allegion has a 1-year low of $77.37 and a 1-year high of $139.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.41 and a 200-day moving average of $108.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $589.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.87 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegion will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays cut Allegion from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Allegion currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.38.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

