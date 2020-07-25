Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Announces Earnings Results

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $979.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.83 EPS.

NYSE:ADS opened at $44.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.27. Alliance Data Systems has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $159.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADS shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

In related news, Director John C. Gerspach bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.09 per share, for a total transaction of $260,450.00. Also, Director Timothy J. Theriault bought 1,500 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.60 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

