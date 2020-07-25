Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $63.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $51.00.

ADS has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Shares of NYSE:ADS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,129. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average of $62.27. Alliance Data Systems has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $159.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.54.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $979.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, Director John C. Gerspach bought 5,000 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.09 per share, for a total transaction of $260,450.00. Also, Director Timothy J. Theriault purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.60 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADS. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,492,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after buying an additional 26,376 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 117.8% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

