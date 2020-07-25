AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $871.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.59%.

In other news, General Counsel Laurence E. Cranch sold 10,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $258,196.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AB. Bank of America lifted their price target on AllianceBernstein from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

