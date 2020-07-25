Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Shares Up 2.9%

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) shares traded up 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.40, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.71.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Altium in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44.

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems, Electronic System Solutions, and Cloud Applications segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, a PCB design tool; CircuitStudio, a professional PCB design tool; CircuitMaker, a community based PCB design tool for makers, hobbyists, and DIYers community; and NEXUS, an agile PCB design for teams, as well as embedded products, such as TASKING tools for embedded software development.

