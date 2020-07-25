Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $36.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AIMC. BidaskClub downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.55. The stock had a trading volume of 482,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,533. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.92, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.48. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $38.43.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.98 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

In other news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $253,384.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,368,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,400,000 after purchasing an additional 623,736 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 33.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,957,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,220,000 after purchasing an additional 994,749 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,937,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,384,000 after buying an additional 86,205 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,879,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,363,000 after buying an additional 189,305 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,399,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,885,000 after buying an additional 236,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

