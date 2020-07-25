Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on AMZN. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,885.91.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $22.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,008.91. 5,556,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,594,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,500.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.76, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,814.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2,274.86. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $294,639,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after purchasing an additional 795,171 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 514,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
