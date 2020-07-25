Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AMZN. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,885.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $22.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,008.91. 5,556,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,594,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,500.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.76, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,814.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2,274.86. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $294,639,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after purchasing an additional 795,171 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 514,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

