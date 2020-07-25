Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives $167.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.40.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 274.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMP traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,415. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $180.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $1.53. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

