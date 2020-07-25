Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 2.6% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,462,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,419,317,000 after acquiring an additional 205,870 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Amgen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,084 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,480,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,746,469,000 after acquiring an additional 183,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,048,075,000 after buying an additional 88,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amgen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,598,000 after buying an additional 501,592 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $818,457. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $6.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.18. The company had a trading volume of 63,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,064. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.01 and a 200 day moving average of $226.85. The company has a market cap of $145.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.12 and a 1 year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

