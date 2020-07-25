Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Amgen were worth $23,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 98.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $818,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

Amgen stock traded down $6.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.14. 67,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,064. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.12 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $145.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

