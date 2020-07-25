Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96-2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion.Amphenol also updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.84-0.86 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $104.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.09. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APH. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, restated a sell rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.50.

In related news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 50,400 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $5,132,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $34,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,024,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 469,082 shares of company stock worth $48,535,741. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

