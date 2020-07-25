Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Updates Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.84-0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96-2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion.Amphenol also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.84-0.86 EPS.

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amphenol from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Amphenol stock opened at $104.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Amphenol has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $34,164,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,024,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 469,082 shares of company stock valued at $48,535,741. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

