Analysts Expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to Post $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.41. Intuit posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,433.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year earnings of $7.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.06.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total value of $5,167,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 958.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $288.68. 1,193,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $314.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

