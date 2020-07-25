Analysts Set Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Target Price at $55.90

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.90.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Aaron’s from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Aaron’s from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Aaron’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

NYSE:AAN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.70. The stock had a trading volume of 433,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,460. Aaron’s has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $78.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average of $40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Aaron’s’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,569,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,645,000 after purchasing an additional 71,844 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Aaron’s by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,296,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,259,000 after acquiring an additional 195,858 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aaron’s by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,559,000 after acquiring an additional 72,490 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aaron’s by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after acquiring an additional 50,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Aaron’s by 692.7% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 974,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,199,000 after acquiring an additional 851,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

