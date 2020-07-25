Analysts Set AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Target Price at $54.43

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.43.

AER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra cut their price objective on AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

AerCap stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.19. AerCap has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $64.86.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AerCap will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 69.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

