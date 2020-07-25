Analysts Set Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) Target Price at GBX 876

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 876 ($10.78).

A number of research firms have issued reports on BUR. Peel Hunt cut shares of Burford Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Burford Capital from GBX 800 ($9.84) to GBX 950 ($11.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Burford Capital from GBX 810 ($9.97) to GBX 820 ($10.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

In other news, insider Christopher Bogart acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 483 ($5.94) per share, with a total value of £241,500 ($297,194.19).

BUR traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 545 ($6.71). The stock had a trading volume of 534,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,227. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 5.64. Burford Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 4.51 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,795 ($22.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 512.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 507.79.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

