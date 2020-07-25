Analysts Set Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) PT at $81.38

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCOI. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $150,297.60. Following the sale, the executive now owns 38,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,280.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc Montagner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $231,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,570 shares of company stock worth $818,509 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 59,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,690 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $1,426,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 397.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 45,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $1,298,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $83.43. The stock had a trading volume of 158,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,981. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.64. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $92.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.23.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

