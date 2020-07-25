Analysts Set Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target at $63.38

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBHS. Nomura upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Securities upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS remained flat at $$71.00 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 832,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $73.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.67.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 7.81%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $998,826.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $120,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,693 shares in the company, valued at $583,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 24,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 59,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

