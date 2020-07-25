Analysts Set Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Price Target at $12.33

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised GAP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of GAP from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

In related news, insider John Strain acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $70,620.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,944.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GAP by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,941,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $161,507,000 after buying an additional 844,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in GAP by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,339,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,913,000 after buying an additional 1,591,094 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GAP by 73.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,285,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,532,000 after buying an additional 5,613,511 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in GAP in the first quarter valued at about $35,019,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in GAP by 2,279.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,203,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,998,000 after buying an additional 4,026,477 shares in the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPS traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $12.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,328,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,089,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98. GAP has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $19.86.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.84). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GAP will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

