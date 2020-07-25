Analysts Set Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target at $47.43

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.43.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

PNFP traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.86. 343,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,141. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.13. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $273.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.63 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 11.92%.

In related news, Director David B. Ingram purchased 40,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,674,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,024,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $254,656.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 216,182 shares in the company, valued at $9,308,796.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 56,000 shares of company stock worth $2,434,800. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. FMR LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 26,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,059,000 after acquiring an additional 35,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

