Analysts Set Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target at $54.95

Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of STX traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.04. 4,068,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,275. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average of $51.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 46,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $2,280,628.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $26,294.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,201.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,493 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,044 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,150,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,798,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 52.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,147,319 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $134,234,000 after buying an additional 1,089,349 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 57.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,965 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $122,144,000 after buying an additional 911,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,656,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

