Analysts Set Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) PT at $176.12

Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.12.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

In other news, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $168,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Frist sold 370 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,120 shares of company stock valued at $35,413,786. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $36,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $7.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,490. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $54.58 and a one year high of $237.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.14.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

