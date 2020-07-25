ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to Buy

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has $7.75 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $6.75.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NLY. JMP Securities upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.25 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.95.

NYSE:NLY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.15. 11,339,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,642,186. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. The company had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.31%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $1,192,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Coffey bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 370,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 776.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,173,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,584,000 after buying an additional 16,985,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter worth $150,687,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter worth $7,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,269,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,497,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,196 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

