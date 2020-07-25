Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Apple from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $339.80.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $370.46. 45,295,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,793,488. The company has a 50 day moving average of $362.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $399.82. The firm has a market cap of $1,605.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 35.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Apple by 150.0% in the first quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.