Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 138 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,923 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,042. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuit from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.06.

INTU traded down $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $288.68. 1,193,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $293.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.00. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $314.73. The stock has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

