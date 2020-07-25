Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 31,465 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 209.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,465 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 1.0% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13,802.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 172,111 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,870,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $78.83. 1,946,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,551. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.52. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $84.95.

