Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,838 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.9% during the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3.3% during the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $198.72. 2,194,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,810,079. The company has a market cap of $147.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.23. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.61.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

