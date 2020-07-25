Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 435.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV remained flat at $$83.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,635,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,669. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $83.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.09.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

