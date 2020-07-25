Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 0.9% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in Amgen by 1,590.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 98.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.00.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,182,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,650. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.12 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $145.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,425 shares of company stock worth $818,457 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.