Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 667 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 22.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 29,682 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Cummins by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 184,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,991,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 9.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 148,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,918,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cummins from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.06.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.24. 897,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $192.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.14. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

