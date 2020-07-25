Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 702 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 216,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 195,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.43.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $62,379,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,558,271,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,000,122 shares of company stock valued at $302,709,148. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $306.92. 2,484,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,771,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.55. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $308.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

