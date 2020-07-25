Archford Capital Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 5.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 121,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Union Pacific by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 15.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 7,754.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 52,650 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,682,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,970. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The company has a market capitalization of $119.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

