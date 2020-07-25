Archford Capital Strategies LLC Grows Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Clorox by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

In related news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total value of $1,653,806.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,645.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,011 shares of company stock worth $14,788,606 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clorox from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.69.

Clorox stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.04. 730,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,051. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $232.21. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.47.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Further Reading: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.