Archford Capital Strategies LLC Grows Stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,822 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,938,000 after acquiring an additional 109,676 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 610,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,264,000 after acquiring an additional 88,866 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,637,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 64,258 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the period.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,694. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.66. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $26.37.

