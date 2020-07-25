Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 399.4% in the first quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 373.5% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

AOR stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.46. The stock had a trading volume of 117,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,829. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.37. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

