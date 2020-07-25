Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,688,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in BlackRock by 552.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 119,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,956 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 90.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 30.8% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.36, for a total value of $795,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total transaction of $335,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,434 shares of company stock worth $33,578,065 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded down $7.53 on Friday, reaching $570.62. The stock had a trading volume of 421,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The company has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $554.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $507.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $592.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.41 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.17.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

