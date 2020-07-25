Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,243 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.27% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 379,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 199,085 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 105,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 41,855 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 34,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 11,587 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.90. 65,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,496. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average of $25.76. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $26.94.

