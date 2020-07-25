Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 36,906 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,614,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 412,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 46,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

IBDN stock remained flat at $$25.69 during trading on Friday. 237,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,133. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.30. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $25.76.

Featured Article: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.