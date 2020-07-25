Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 32,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 17,626 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 42,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.2% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 105,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,298,000 after acquiring an additional 25,128 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.94. The stock had a trading volume of 409,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,423. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.06 and its 200 day moving average is $110.60.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.