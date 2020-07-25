Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $4.08 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 55,794 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.2% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 131,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 98,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 24,026 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $42.88. 10,235,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,230,701. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average of $39.29. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.