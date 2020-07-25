Archford Capital Strategies LLC Increases Position in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) by 88.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,892 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBDL. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,491,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after purchasing an additional 108,917 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 123,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 19,685 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 75,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 14,511 shares during the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IBDL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.27. The stock had a trading volume of 92,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,416. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average is $25.24. iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.72 and a twelve month high of $25.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.