Archford Capital Strategies LLC Invests $952,000 in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 78.6% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.55. 1,044,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,873. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.79 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.90.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

