Archford Capital Strategies LLC Lowers Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 225,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,230.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $5,841,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 20,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.46.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $49,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,102 shares of company stock valued at $23,532,028. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.25. 1,814,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,727. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $285.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

