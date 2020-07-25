Archford Capital Strategies LLC Lowers Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 33.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 31,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on O. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.93.

Realty Income stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,424,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,619. Realty Income Corp has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.85 and its 200 day moving average is $62.93.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 4.8%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

