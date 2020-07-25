Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 1,322 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at $1,620,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 25,348 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,405,000 after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 15.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,566,000 after purchasing an additional 22,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total transaction of $2,002,143.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,026 shares in the company, valued at $16,298,195.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $473,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,104 shares of company stock valued at $7,807,782. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.30.

Shares of ABC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.76. The stock had a trading volume of 621,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,127. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.72 and a 200 day moving average of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $105.08.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.