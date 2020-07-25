Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Avalara by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 19.4% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 7.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avalara alerts:

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $2,081,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 844,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,144,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chelsea R. Stoner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $491,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,168 shares in the company, valued at $6,996,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 346,591 shares of company stock worth $36,577,958. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avalara stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $123.93. The company had a trading volume of 485,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,040. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.87 and a 200-day moving average of $94.88. Avalara Inc has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $144.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avalara Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVLR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Avalara from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Avalara from $117.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.46.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.