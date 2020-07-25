Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,995,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 59,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,022,000 after acquiring an additional 68,425 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGIB traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.09. 604,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,140. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.22 and its 200-day moving average is $58.32. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.11 and a one year high of $61.27.

