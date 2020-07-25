Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,517 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Unilever during the second quarter worth $208,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 29.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 45.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at $4,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UL. HSBC upgraded shares of Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

UL traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.15. 899,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,271. Unilever N.V. has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.57. The firm has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.4694 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

