Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,244 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 71,024 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,241,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,980,000 after buying an additional 108,663 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000.

IBDQ stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $27.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,643. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.13. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $27.22.

