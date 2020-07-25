Archford Capital Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.3% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 161,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $1,890,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Argus boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $386.21. 1,299,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,573. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $372.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.20. The stock has a market cap of $108.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

